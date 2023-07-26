Samsung previews Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Co., Ltd. this week previewed the Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone, the latest version of the clamshell device.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a new Flex Window 3.4-inch / 60Hz cover display to view weather, stocks, control music, use Samsung Wallet or reply to messages. Other compatible apps include Google Maps, YouTube, and Netflix.

In addition, the display can be used to better view selfies using the external 12MP wide and 12MP ultra wide cameras.

For design, the Flip 5 incorporates a new Flex Hinge that folds flat when closed and slims the overall width of the device by 2mm.

The Flip 5 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, includes 256GB storage standard, and 8GB of RAM.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display and 3,700mAh battery remain unchanged from the Flip 4.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be sold Aug. 11 at $999.99.