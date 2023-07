Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Untold Tales Summer Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 90 percent.

Discounted titles include The Hong Kong Massacre, Blazing Beaks, Flame Keeper, What Lies in the Multiverse, Golf Club Wasteland, Beautiful Desolation, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, and Space Cows.

The sale ends July 25.