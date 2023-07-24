Street Fighter 6 No. 6 PS5 PSN EU download

Sony Corp. this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Street Fighter 6 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network EU division.

For the month of June, Street Fighter 6 ranked as the No. 6 PS5 PSN EU download title.

Street Fighter 6 includes the new Drive System to perform five distinct techniques to enhance offense or defense, Modern Control Type for simplified controls, in-game commentary option, and three new foundational modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub.

The final game includes Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, and local versus battles.