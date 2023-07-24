Exoprimal PS5 No. 16 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Exoprimal for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between July 10 and July 16, Exoprimal sold 3,568 units to rank as the No. 16 best-selling software in the period.

Exoprimal is a third-person team-based online multiplayer title in which users battle waves of dinosaurs.

The main game mode, Dino Survival, includes 5v5 competitive matches to complete objectives before the rival squad.

The final game includes firearm weaponry and defensive options.