PSN holds Summer Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Summer Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Elden Ring, Dead Island 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition, Gotham Knights, Dead Space, Sonic Frontiers, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil Village, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Wild Hearts, and Monster Hunter Rise.

The sale ends Aug. 18.