Xbox Series X|S No. 3 in July 16 Japan sales

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 3 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the Xbox Series X|S 869 units to rank as the No. 3 best-selling hardware between July 10 and July 16.

For the period, the Xbox Series X sold 799 units and the Xbox Series S sold 70 units.

In Q3, the More Personal Computing division, which includes the Xbox business held $13.26 billion in revenue, down nine percent from the year prior. Gaming revenue declined four percent.

Xbox content and services revenue increased three percent due to growth in Xbox Game Pass.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue declined 30 percent from one year ago.