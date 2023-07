Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Square Enix Summer Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 90 percent.

Discounted titles include The DioField Chronicle, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, Octopath Traveler II, PowerWash Simulator, NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, Actraiser Renaissance, Balan Wonderworld, Chocobo GP, Collection of Mana, Harvestella, and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered.

The sale ends July 26.