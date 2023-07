Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Essential Picks Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include MLB The Show 23, Dying Light 2 Stay Human Deluxe Edition, Dead Island 2 Gold Edition, Octopath Traveler II, The King of Fighters XV, Judgment, God Eater 3, Nioh 2.

The sale ends July 19.