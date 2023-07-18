Street Fighter 6 PS4 No. 16 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Street Fighter 6 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between July 3 and July 9, the Street Fighter 6 PS4 SKU sold 2,839 units to rank at No. 16 in software sales.

Street Fighter 6 includes the new Drive System to perform five distinct techniques to enhance offense or defense, Modern Control Type for simplified controls, in-game commentary option, and three new foundational modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub.

The final game includes Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, and local versus battles.