Xbox Game Pass to drop The Cave this week

NEWSPCTECHXBOXBS

Written by:

July 17, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week will release The Cave to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud.

The Cave is an adventure title that includes physical and adventure puzzles, seven characters, and local co-op functionality.

It will be released July 18.

Previous Story:
Exoprimal No. 7 Steam Top Seller
Next Story:
Microsoft, Activision agree to pause CMA appeal

Comments are closed.