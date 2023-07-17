Xbox Game Pass Core to drop in Sept.

Microsoft Corp. this week announced Xbox Game Pass Core, a new subscription tier that will takeover Xbox Live Gold.

Xbox Game Pass Core will offer online multiplayer gaming, a collection of more than 25 game titles, and exclusive member deals at $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Titles announced include Among Us, Descenders, Dishonored 2, DOOM Eternal, Fable Anniversary, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Grounded, Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Wars 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Human Fall Flat, Inside, Ori & The Will of the Wisps, Psychonauts 2, State of Decay 2, and The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited.

New titles will be added two to three times per year.

Xbox Game Pass Core will launch Sept. 14.