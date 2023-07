Famitsu this month said Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo IV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between July 3 and July 9, the Diablo IV PS5 SKU sold 1,465 units to rank at No. 26 in software sales.

Diablo IV is an open-world action RPG that includes procedurally generated dungeons, five classes, and online co-op for up to four players.

The final game includes cross-play and cross-progression functionality.