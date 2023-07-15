Nintendo Switch No. 1; The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom No. 1 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 87,274 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between July 3 and July 9.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 54,879 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 20,613 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 10,958 units in the period.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold 17,996 units to rank at No. 1 in software in the period.

It ranked at No. 1 the week prior.

For the fiscal year between Apr. 2022 and Mar. 31, 2023, Nintendo sold 17.97 million Nintendo Switch units, down 22 percent from the year prior.

The hardware has sold 125.62 million units to date. Software sales totaled 213.96 million units to date.

Nintendo reported 1.6 trillion yen in revenue, down 5.5 percent from one year ago. Net profit totaled 432.7 billion yen, down nine percent year-over-year.

The company forecasts 15 million sold this fiscal year.