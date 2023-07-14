Xbox Game Pass to drop The Cave

July 14, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this month will release The Cave to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud.

The Cave is an adventure title that includes physical and adventure puzzles, seven characters, and local co-op functionality.

It will be released July 18.

