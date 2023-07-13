PS Plus Game Catalog July 2023 previewed

July 13, 2023

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in July 2023.

New titles include It Takes Two (PS5, PS4), Sniper Elite 5 (PS5), Snowrunner (PS5, PS4), World War Z (PS5), The Ascent (PS5, PS4), Undertale (PS4), SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for the Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4), Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4), Dysmantle (PS5, PS4), Circus Electrique (PS4), Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4), Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4), My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure (PS5, PS4), Fast & Furious: Spy Racer Rise of the SH1FT3R (PS5, PS4), Monster Jam Steel Titans (PS4), .

Classic titles include Gravity Crash Portable (PS5, PS4), Twisted Metal (PS5, PS4), and Twisted Metal 2 (PS5, PS4).

The titles will be released July 18.

