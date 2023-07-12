Final Fantasy XVI No. 4 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy XVI for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.
For the week ending July 8, Final Fantasy XVI ranked as the No. 4 boxed software title in the region.
It ranked at No. 2 the week prior.
Final Fantasy XVI is an action RPG that includes protagonist Clive Rosfield in battles against enemy Eikons.
The final game includes a full arsenal of attacks and high-octane clashes.