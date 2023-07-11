PC Game Pass drops Insurgency: Sandstorm

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
July 11, 2023
Microsoft Corp. this week released Insurgency: Sandstorm to PC Game Pass.
Insurgency: Sandstorm is a team-based tactical FPS that includes close-quarters combat and objective-based gameplay.
