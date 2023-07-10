PC Game Pass to drop Insurgency: Sandstorm

July 10, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Insurgency: Sandstorm to PC Game Pass.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is a team-based tactical FPS that includes close-quarters combat and objective-based gameplay.

It will be released July 11.

