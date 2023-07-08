PS4 No. 4 in July 2 Japan data

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 4 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 2,093 units between June 26 to July 2 to rank at No. 4 in overall hardware sales.

Q4 operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $294 million, a decrease of 55.4 percent from one year ago.

Q4 revenue in the division totaled $8.11 billion, an increase of 61.3 percent from the year prior.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 68 million software units for the quarter, down from 70.5 million one year prior.

PlayStation Network active users totaled 108 million. PlayStation Plus users totaled 47.4 million.