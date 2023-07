Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include The Pathless, Hell Let Loose, Steel Rising, TT Isle of Man: Rise On The Edge 3, Donut County, and Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition.

The sale ends July 13.