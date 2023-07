Sony Corp. this week is holding the Level Up Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select DLC by up to 60 percent.

Discounted DLC include the Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate DLC Bundle, Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle, Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade, Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass, Resident Evil 7 End of Zoe, and the KOF XV DLC Characters Team Awakened Orochi.

The sale ends July 12.