Xbox Game Pass drops Sword and Fairy: Together Forever

NEWSPCXBS

Written by:

July 5, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released Sword and Fairy: Together Forever to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass.

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever is an RPG title that includes real-time combat, dynamic party tactics, and skill upgrades.

