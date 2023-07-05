Xbox Game Pass drops Grand Theft Auto V

NEWSXBOXBS

Written by:

July 5, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released Grand Theft Auto V to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud.

Grand Theft Auto V includes the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the title.

The final game is set in the Los Santos criminal underworld.

Previous Story:
Xbox Game Pass drops Sword and Fairy: Together Forever
Next Story:
Resident Evil 4 No. 30 in UK sales

Comments are closed.