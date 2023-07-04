PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN July 2023 games deploy

Sony Corp. this week released PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for June 2023 include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5, PS4), Alan Wake Remastered (PS5, PS4), and Endling – Extinction is Forever (PS5, PS4).

Titles will be available between July 4 to July 31.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.