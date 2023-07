Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Visually Stimulating Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Valiant Hearts: The Great War, and Scorn.

The sale ends July 4.