Famitsu this month said Forever Entertainment’s Front Mission: 1st Remake for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between June 19 to June 25, Front Mission: 1st Remake sold 1,702 to rank at No. 19 in the period.

Front Mission: 1st Remake is an HD remake of the classic strategy title to include a modern mode with improved controls.

In the title, giant war machines called Wanzers battle in the contested hotbed of Huffman Island.