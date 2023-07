Famitsu this month said Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo IV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between June 19 and June 25, the Diablo IV PS4 SKU sold 2,539 units to rank at No. 16 in software sales.

Diablo IV is an open-world action RPG that includes procedurally generated dungeons, five classes, and online co-op for up to four players.

The final game includes cross-play and cross-progression functionality.