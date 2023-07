Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Bandai Namco Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Tales of Arise, Tekken 7, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Scarlet Nexus, New Gundam Breaker, and Doraemon Story of Seasons.

The sale ends July 5.