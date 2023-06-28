The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom No. 1 in May sales

Circana, Inc. this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the top software title in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of May, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ranked as the No. 1 best-selling physical software title in dollar sales.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, takes place on land and in the skies.

The final game includes platforming in new sky-based lands in multiple terrains and environments.

It sells at $69.99.