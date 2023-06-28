Aliens: Dark Descent No. 11 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Focus Entertainment’s Aliens: Dark Descent for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending June 24, Aliens: Dark Descent ranked as the No. 11 top-selling boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

Aliens: Dark Descent is a single-player, squad-based action game in which the user can customize a squad and face off against iconic enemies.

The final game includes five starting Marine classes, squad management, specializations, and unique abilities and weapons.

It sells at $39.99.