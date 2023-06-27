Xbox Game Pass drops Bramble: The Mountain King

NEWSPCTECHXBOXBS

Written by:

June 27, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released Bramble: The Mountain King to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Bramble: The Mountain King is a third-person adventure title that includes monsters from Nordic folklore.


Previous Story:
ASUS ROG Ally review: Beast mode

Comments are closed.