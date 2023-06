Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week announced Star Ocean The Second Story R for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Star Ocean The Second Story R is the second installment in the Star Ocean series. The remake will include 2.5D graphics, 3D environments, and 2D pixel characters.

The final game will include new battle mechanics, Japanese and English voice options, and original and re-arranged music.

It will be sold Nov. 2.