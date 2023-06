Sony Corp. this week is holding the Mid-Year Deals Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include FIFA 23, The Callisto Protocol, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Dead Island 2, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Dead Space, Sonic Frontiers, Resident Evil 3, Persona 4 Golden, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and Persona 3 Portable.

The sale ends July 5.