Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month will conclude the Capcom 40th Anniversary Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 83 percent.

Discounted titles include Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil 3 Cloud, Resident Evil 2 Cloud, Resident Evil Village Cloud, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, and Capcom Fighting Bundle.

The sale ends June 25.