PSN PS5, PS4 Double Discounts Sale to conclude

PS4PS5SAVE

Written by:

June 18, 2023

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Double Discounts Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 35 percent for non PS Plus members and up to 70 percent for PS Plus members.

Discounted titles include Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village, Demon’s Souls, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Returnal, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Persona 5 Royal, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Valkyrie Elysium.

The sale ends June 21.


