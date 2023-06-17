Nintendo Switch No. 1; The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wields No. 1 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 86,524 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between June 5 and June 11.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 74,347 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 16,161 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 13,905 units in the period.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold 46,644 units to rank at No. 1 in software in the period.

It ranked at No. 1 the week prior.

For the fiscal year between Apr. 2022 and Mar. 31, 2023, Nintendo sold 17.97 million Nintendo Switch units, down 22 percent from the year prior.

The hardware has sold 125.62 million units to date. Software sales totaled 213.96 million units to date.

Nintendo reported 1.6 trillion yen in revenue, down 5.5 percent from one year ago. Net profit totaled 432.7 billion yen, down nine percent year-over-year.

The company forecasts 15 million sold this fiscal year.