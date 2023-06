SNK Corp. this week said Neo Geo Pocket Color Collection Vol. 1 is now Verified for Steam Deck.

Neo Geo Pocket Color Collection Vol. 1 contains ten Neo Geo Pocket Color titles including SNK Gals’ Fighters, Samurai Shodown! 2, King of Fighters R-2, The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny, Fatal Fury First Contact, Metal Slug 1st Mission, Metal Slug 2nd Mission, Dark Arms: Beast Buster 1999, Crush Roller, and Big Tournament Golf.

It sells at $39.99.