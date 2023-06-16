Diablo IV No. 4 Most Played Xbox title

Microsoft Corp. this week said Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo IV for Xbox Series X|S ranked as a Most Played Xbox title in the latest data from the company.

This week, Diablo IV ranked as the No. 4 Most Played Xbox title, behind Fortnite, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Roblox.

Diablo IV is the fastest-selling title in Blizzard Entertainment’s company history.

Diablo IV is an open-world action RPG that includes procedurally generated dungeons, five classes, and online co-op for up to four players.

The final game includes cross-play and cross-progression functionality.

It sells at $69.99.