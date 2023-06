Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in June 2023.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Far Cry 6 (PS5, PS4), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS5, PS4), Rogue Legacy 2 (PS5, PS4), Inscryption (PS5, PS4), Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4), Sakuna: Of Rice and Soulstice (PS5), Tacoma (PS4), Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4), and Killing Floor 2 (PS4).

Titles will be released June 20.