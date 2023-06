Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Focus Publisher Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version, Curse of the Dead Gods, Mudrunner – American Wilds, SnowRunner, and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground.

The sale ends June 25.