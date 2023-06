Retailer Amazon.com Inc. price cut Apple Inc.’s MacBook Air M2 15-inch notebook in a new sales initiative.

This week, the MacBook Air M2 15-inch sells at $1199.99, $100 off the $1,299.99 MSRP.

The MacBook Air M2 15-inch includes a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 chip, all-new six-speaker audio system, and MagSafe charging in a 11.5mm thin chassis.

The final product includes Touch ID and up to 18 hours of battery life.