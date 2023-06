Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include Dark Souls III, Metal Gear Survive, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Castlevania Advanced Collection, Contra Anniversary Collection, Scarlet Nexus, and Windjammers 2.

The sale ends June 27.