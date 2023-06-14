The King of Fighters XV to bout Goenitz DLC

SNK Corp. this week announced the Goenitz DLC for The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Goenitz, the boss from The King of Fighters ’96, is a free DLC character.

The Goenitz DLC, in addition to cross-platform play functionality, will be released June 20.

The King of Fighters XV includes trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo.

The final game includes the new Shatter Strike mechanic.