Street Fighter 6 PC No. 2 Steam Weekly Top Seller

Valve Inc. this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Street Fighter 6 for the PC ranked as a Weekly Top Seller in the Steam division based on strong sales.

Between June 6 to June 13th, Street Fighter 6 ranked as the No. 2 Weekly Top Seller based on revenue.

Street Fighter 6 includes the new Drive System to perform five distinct techniques to enhance offense or defense, Modern Control Type for simplified controls, in-game commentary option, and three new foundational modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub.

The final game includes Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, and local versus battles.

It sells at $59.99.