Starfield Xbox Series X|S locked at 30FPS

Microsoft Corp. this week said Starfield will be locked at 30 frames-per-second fidelity.

The Xbox Series X version will output at 4K / 30FPS while the Xbox Series S version will output at 1440p / 30FPS.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield is an open-world RPG to include space exploration, combat, infiltration, quests, and ship customization.

Weaponry will include long-range rifles, laser weapons, demolitions in Zero G environments.

The final game will include more than 1000 planets, space dogfights, and crafting.

It will be sold Sept. 6.