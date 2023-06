Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Hyper Max Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Metroid Dread, Super Mario Party, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, MLB The Show 23, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Triangle Strategy, Dark Souls Remastered, Bravely Default II, and Live A Live.

The sale ends June 25.