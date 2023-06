Apple Inc. this week released the Mac Pro M2 Ultra desktop.

The Mac Pro sports the M2 Ultra chip for up to 192GB of unified memory and up to 76-core GPU, six PCIe expansion slots, eight Thunderbolt 4 ports, and support for up to six Pro Display XDRs.

The tower chassis includes a stainless steel frame, removable aluminum housing, and an advanced thermal system.

It sells at $6,999.