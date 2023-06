Ubisoft Inc. this week said it will release Star Wars Outlaws in 2024.

Star Wars Outlaws is the an open-world title in which users control Kay Vess, a scoundrel who must steal and outwit crime syndicates in the galaxy.

In addition, users can control Nix, a companion that can distract foes or snatch weapons.

The final game will include third-person exploration, shooting, driving, and space dogfights.