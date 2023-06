Apple Inc. this week will release the Mac Pro M2 Ultra desktop.

The Mac Pro will sport the M2 Ultra chip for up to 192GB of unified memory and up to 76-core GPU, six PCIe expansion slots, eight Thunderbolt 4 ports, and support for up to six Pro Display XDRs.

The tower chassis will include a stainless steel frame, removable aluminum housing, and an advanced thermal system.

It will be sold June 13 at $6,999.