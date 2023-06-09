Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock DLC to drop

Dotemu and Tribute Games this week announced the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The DLC will include a new game mode to explore new dimensions, new playable characters including Usagi Yojimbo, and exclusive color palettes to unlock.

It will be sold in 2023.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a co-op beat-em-up based on the 1987 animated series.

The title includes full-color pixel art, new mechanics, iconic TMNT characters and a new story mode.

Locations include Manhattan, Coney Island, rooftops, sewers, and enemies include Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors and Rock Troops from Dimension X.

The final game includes six-player local and online co-op multiplayer functionality.